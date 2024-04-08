Radio Campesina Launches Campaign to Empower Latino Voters

As ranchera music filled the Phoenix recording studio at Radio Campesina , a station personality spoke in Spanish into the microphone. “Friends of Campesina, in these elections, truth and unity are more important than ever,” said morning show host Tony Arias. “Don’t let yourself be trapped by disinformation.” The audio was recorded as a promo for Radio Campesina ’s new campaign aiming to empower Latino voters ahead of the 2024 elections .
That effort includes discussing election-related misinformation narratives and fact-checking conspiracy theories on air. “We are at the front lines of fighting misinformation in our communities,” said María Barquín, program director of Chavez Radio Group, the nonprofit that runs Radio Campesina, a network of Spanish-language stations in Arizona, California and Nevada. “There’s a lot at stake in 2024 for our communities. And so we need to amp up these efforts now more than ever.” Latinos have grown at the second-fastest rate, behind Asian Americans, of any major racial and ethnic group in the U.S. since the last presidential election, according to a Pew Research Center analysis, and are projected to account for 14.7%, or 36.2 million, of all eligible voters in November, a new high. They are a growing share of the electorate in several presidential and congressional battleground states, including Arizona, California and Nevada, and are being heavily courted by Republicans and Democrat
Radio Campesina Campaign Empower Latino Voters 2024 Elections Misinformation Conspiracy Theories Fact-Checking Eligible Voters Republicans Democrats
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »