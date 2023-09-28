Radio and TV sports broadcasters simply aren’t doing a good job

Sports media announcers have completely lost the plot, The Post’s Phil Mushnick writes. Where parents once urged or insisted that their kids tell the truth, “the truth” has been replaced by a vague, decorated word that leaves room for the truth to escape: “Transparency,” as in politicians calling for or promising “more transparency.

Seems I’d remember if my old man ever sat me down and insisted that I provide “more transparency” to explain my latest transgression. He was more interested in the truth. Sunday I tuned to SiriusXM’s NFL “Sunday Drive,” a useful-in-theory, quick-hitter show that darts from game to game carrying teams’ local radio calls. And if I didn’t previously think that the simple art of broadcasting a football game for immediate nuts-and-bolts info and enlightenment was dead or terminally diseased, I am now.

The cut-ins were equal parts exasperating and satire-proof. One would think the goal of all teams is to “reach the Red Zone,” an area of the field that causes teams’ play-by-play men to holler as if they’d just been zapped by a cattle prod. headtopics.com

Latin for “who benefits?” That’s today’s good question in search of a good answer.

And rather than give the yard line reached — the 15 or the five — that was, at best, an afterthought, not particularly essential or any of the listeners’ business, not when compared to reaching “the Red Zone!” It was as if radio audiences could see for themselves.

The Post’s Phil Mushnick wonders what Marty Glickman would make of today’s announcers who spew endless gibberish for the duration of games.The stats parroted were almost all irrelevant as plays were given the same meaning and statistical significance. Thus we heard about a receivers’ “yards after contact” as if all contacts are the same, and that the Falcons, facing a third-and-14, were “one-for-three on third down,” soon to be one-for-four as all third downs are the same.

Then throw in a couple of “tackled for negative yards” — forget “tackled for a 2-yard loss” — plus a bunch of “they move the chains,” a phrase for a first down that allows the speaker the option to report the new first-down yard line.

Somewhere, Marty Glickman and Al DeRogatis were shaking their heads, wondering when it all went stupid.Radio personality Bob Wischusen speaks before members of the Super Bowl III New York Jets team during a 50th Anniversary celebration held at halftime of the game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 14, 2018.On ESPN’s 98.7 FM where the Jets were playing the Pats, Bob Wischusen continued to believe he was exciting (or fooling) his audience by hysterically screaming any time the Jets did something well. He doesn’t know the difference between impressing and insulting.

And when the Jets scored a TD, he became absolutely unglued. You’d think he’d never before seen the Jets score. Well, on second thought …

Of course, TV, which gives us a reasonable shot to see for ourselves, also inspired the invention of the mute button.

During Saturday’s Ohio St.-Notre Dame, NBC’s Noah Eagle explained yards-and-distance in terms of “third-and-manageable” and “third-and-intermediate” as if we couldn’t distinguish third-and-1 from third-and-6.

As for Eagle’s use of “positive gain,” well, he didn’t invent such a foolish redundancy, but he’s 25, young and impressionable.Getty Images

Late NBC newsman Edwin Newman would lament the excesses that replaced simple, easily understood English. His favorite was from World War II NYC blackouts when large signs atop civil defense vehicles for apartment dwellers to read carried the words, “Extinguish All Illuminations.”Colorado-Oregon

, still talks nonstop, so much so that five minutes in he’s heard as a neighbor’s leaf blower. With no sense of audiences’ ability to distinguish bad from worse, TV and radio favor such voices. Cui bono? Ya got me.

On Fox’s Bears-Chiefs, analyst Greg Olsen continued to test the limits of ridiculousness. On a nice run by KC’s Isiah Pacheco — he cut clear of a defender before running straight ahead — Olsen explained, “He stuck a foot in the ground then got vertical. That’s the sign of a great running back.”

“Cut,” as in Barry Sanders, is no longer applicable. Sanctuary!

Monday night on ABC/ESPN’s Eagles-Bucs, Troy Aikman opened the second half with, “When you look at both offense and defense for this Philly team, it’s obvious that’s where they put their investment.”

As reader Chris Dellecese wondered, “Where else would you put it?”, brother. Let us know if you come up with anything.It was like an Edgar Allan Poe haunting. Watching the

It was like an Edgar Allan Poe haunting. Watching the