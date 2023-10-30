Radically Restructuring Our Understanding of Life

When astronauts see the Earth from space, awe and wonder profoundly reorient their beliefs about life.

Each of us can create an overview effect that elevates and broadens our perspective of the world around us.Astronaut Edgar Mitchell described seeing the Earth from the moon as “an explosion of awareness” that engendered “an overwhelming sense of oneness and connectedness.” Alan Shepard, the first American in space and the oldest person to walk on the moon, said, “When I first looked back at the Earth, standing on the moon, I cried.

No amount of training prepares astronauts for the awe and wonder of witnessing the Earth from space. These astronauts see the sublime beauty and striking fragility of Earth—a luminous blue sphere hanging in the darkness of space, protected by a paper-thin membrane of atmosphere.. Sunset sweeps across the Earth and whole cities suddenly switch on lights. Thunderstorms churn and swirl, as if initiating their own movements. Everything everywhere contributes to beautiful, diverse earthly life. headtopics.com

Mitchell summarized four effects of this experience: “An instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it.”

Seeing the Earth from space engenders the most extreme example of the overview effect—an elevated perspective that radically alters fundamental beliefs and creates an extended epiphany, redefining new and sustaining purpose. Central to the overview effect is self-transcendence—a connection of one’s self with other people and with the natural world. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: PsychToday »

A Possible Crisis in the Cosmos Could Lead to a New Understanding of the UniverseSeveral unexplained measurements are threatening to upend scientists’ understanding of the universe’s origin and fate Read more ⮕

Spotlight on Special EducationUnderstanding academic accommodations and services Read more ⮕

Defining DecisionsUnderstanding the Choices that Shape Who We Are Read more ⮕

Lessons from Philly’s repurposed relics | Morning NewsletterAnd understanding why so many Philly students skip school Read more ⮕

Pilot program would give CPD detectives ownership of cases, may radically change how police handle homicide investigationsStarting next year, the Chicago Police Department will roll out a new pilot program for detectives, altering how and when investigators respond to murder scenes across the city in an effort to boost CPD’s clearance rate. Read more ⮕

There's a ‘radically different' wage growth forecast in 2024, says economist. What that means for youEmployers are budgeting smaller salary increases in 2024 compared to this year, while online job aggregators forecast a slowdown in posted wage growth. Read more ⮕