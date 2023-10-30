Radically Restructuring Our Understanding of Life

When astronauts see the Earth from space, awe and wonder profoundly reorient their beliefs about life.
Each of us can create an overview effect that elevates and broadens our perspective of the world around us.Astronaut Edgar Mitchell described seeing the Earth from the moon as “an explosion of awareness” that engendered “an overwhelming sense of oneness and connectedness.” Alan Shepard, the first American in space and the oldest person to walk on the moon, said, “When I first looked back at the Earth, standing on the moon, I cried.
No amount of training prepares astronauts for the awe and wonder of witnessing the Earth from space. These astronauts see the sublime beauty and striking fragility of Earth—a luminous blue sphere hanging in the darkness of space, protected by a paper-thin membrane of atmosphere.. Sunset sweeps across the Earth and whole cities suddenly switch on lights. Thunderstorms churn and swirl, as if initiating their own movements. Everything everywhere contributes to beautiful, diverse earthly life. headtopics.com
Mitchell summarized four effects of this experience: “An instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it.”
Seeing the Earth from space engenders the most extreme example of the overview effect—an elevated perspective that radically alters fundamental beliefs and creates an extended epiphany, redefining new and sustaining purpose. Central to the overview effect is self-transcendence—a connection of one’s self with other people and with the natural world. headtopics.com