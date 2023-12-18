Racial satire comedy wins audience awards and nominations

It is, perhaps, not the first thought that comes to mind when discussing a crowd-pleasing comedy. After all, in the wrong hands, racial satire can go sideways... real quick. Jokes can land with a thunderous, cringe-inducing thud — if there are any real jokes in the first place and not just pointed, if tired and obvious, observations.

— has won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and was the runner-up for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Audience Award, and has received Best Picture nominations from the Golden Globes, Film Independent Spirit Awards, and Critics Choice Awards, along with major accolades from a handful of other festivals across the country. Not bad for writer-director Cord Jefferson’s first outing as a filmmaker. “The thing that’s nice about the audience awards and stuff is that it’s not like a jury or an awards council. It’s just people who like to go to the movies. It’s just people who are fans of cinema,” Jefferson says a few days after accepting SCAD’s Breakthrough Director Awar





EW » / 🏆 713. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get the Top Racial Equity Stories from Amsterdam NewsStay connected with Amsterdam News, the oldest continuously published Black newspaper, and get the top Racial Equity stories of the day. Sign up for their acclaimed free newsletter Editorially Black to receive the latest news and perspectives from a Black perspective.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Get the Top Racial Equity Stories from Amsterdam NewsStay connected with Amsterdam News, the oldest continuously published Black newspaper, and get the top Racial Equity stories of the day. Sign up to receive their acclaimed newsletter Editorially Black!

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Song's Directorial Debut 'Past Lives' Explores Identity and LoveSong's directorial debut 'Past Lives' is a personal and intimate exploration of identity, love, and the meaning of home. Inspired by her own life, the film follows Nora, a writer in New York, as she confronts her past and her adult identity. 'Past Lives' received critical acclaim at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Best New Holiday Releases to Celebrate the SeasonThe Associated Press' Music Writer Maria Sherman has compiled some of the best new holiday releases for your listening pleasure. Ella Fitzgerald's 1960 holiday record and Cher's first holiday album are among the highlights.

Source: dailyherald - 🏆 317. / 59 Read more »

Apple's Original Films Makes Push for Academy Award Glory with Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon'Apple is releasing Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' ahead of Thanksgiving, aiming for Academy Award success. Despite facing tough competition, the film has already generated $3 million in showings and is expected to earn around $22 million during the Thanksgiving frame.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Boston Beer Co-founder Rhonda Kallman Works to Establish Boston as Craft Distilling HubRhonda Kallman, co-founder of Boston Beer Company, is working to establish Boston as a craft distilling hub. She has been laying down liquid at her distillery since 2012, focusing on producing award-winning whiskey. Kallman, a thought leader in the American beverage industry, aims to bring great whiskey to market, but acknowledges that it takes time.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »