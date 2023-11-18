Rachel Zegler's Rising Profile in the Movie Industry

Rachel Zegler has become a popular name in the movie industry, especially after starring in The Hunger Games : Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and she has several films lined up for the future. Being attached to big movies such as West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods has helped her become one of the breakout star s of the 2020s. Zegler's profile only looks to be on the rise with her involvement in The Hunger Games prequel.

Although the next Hunger Games movie has mixed reviews, it has tied the actress to another big franchise, which appears to be a theme for the future. Zegler was supposed to be involved with Paddington in Peru; however, she was no longer able to be a part of the film due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Paddington 3 was allowed to continue production, but Zegler's support of the strikes meant she was replaced. Despite having to pull out of the movie, Zegler has found no trouble finding future work and already has several projects lined u





Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

