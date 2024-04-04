Hersheypark is responding to a raccoon that attacked guests while waiting in line for a roller coaster . The raccoon bit two guests, including a little girl. This is the first incident of its kind at the park.

Raccoon attacks guests at Hersheypark, how the park is respondingHersheypark says guest safety is paramount. The park is responding to a raccoon that attacked guests while waiting in line for a popular roller coaster.

Raccoon attacks guests at Hersheypark; 2 injured

