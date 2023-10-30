Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: contains spoilers for Star Trek #13!

There is a new armada in the Star Trek universe, and they are the ultra-powerful opposite of the Borg. Captain Sisko and the crew of the USS Theseus have a new mission: to travel to the home world of the mysterious Tzenkethi, and de-escalate a tense situation. In Star Trek #13, Sisko paints a picture of the xenophobic race, and they are the opposite of the Borg, but no less powerful.

Star Trek #13 is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by Marcus To. On route to rendezvous with a Starfleet operative on the Tzenkethi home world, the crew hold a briefing on their adversaries. Tom Paris notes the Tzenkethi are technically pre-warp. That is, they do not use standard warp drive units like the Federation. Instead, their ships are giant nuclear reactors that hurl the ships at light speeds. headtopics.com

The Tzenkethi Are the Only Species to Beat the Federation The Tzenkethi have never been seen on-screen, only mentioned in several episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. They have made appearances in spinoff media, including the game Star Trek Online, but they by and far remain an enigma.

On the surface, this would seemingly make the Tzenkethi easy pickings for the Federation. Federation ships are some of the fastest and best-designed in the galaxy, and yet the Tzenkethi and their low-tech ships have made fools of Starfleet on multiple occasions. Their ships are massive and hard to destroy, meaning the Tzenkethi place an emphasis on might and strength. headtopics.com

