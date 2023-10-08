SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary One of Batman's newest adversaries has just surpassed Lady Shiva as the deadliest person in DC Comics. The adversary in question is the Help, an assassin who makes his return in the Penguin's new series.

The Help is reintroduced in The Penguin #2 by Tom King, Rafael de Latorre, Marcelo Maiolo, and Clayton Cowles. The Penguin spends the entirety of the issue insisting that the Help come out of retirement to accompany him in his return to Gotham. The 92-year-old man refuses — until Oswald finds a way to outsmart him.

Cobblepot reveals all at the climax of the issue. "You, who are, in my studied in opinion, the most proficient killer on earth," are Cobblepot's exact words. The Help Surpasses Lady Shiva's Reputation It's easy to see why, as the entire issue paints exactly what makes the Help so expertly dangerous, even now in his old age. At one point, the Help mentions that he personally showed Green Arrow how to use a bow and arrow as a child. headtopics.com

It's been arguably established in DC lore that Lady Shiva is the deadliest assassin in the world. She's one of the rare villains whom Batman has never and cannot beat in a fight. Yet, there are some notable things that hurt her track record and reputation — like how easily Batman's sidekicks have defeated her in the past.

The Help has also defeated Batman in the past, but that's not the only reason why he is so deadly. What gives the Help an edge over Lady Shiva is his pedigree in training other heroes and villains, including Green Arrow, Katana, and of course Shiva herself. Prior to this issue, it was even established that he trained Black Canary. headtopics.com

