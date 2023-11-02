Screen Rant: How has what you envisioned the company’s role to be in the industry changed over the years? What kind of goals did you have for Mob Entertainment at the beginning versus now? Seth Belanger: And as the platforms for delivering our entertainment evolve to include music videos, short form and long form videos, games and other media, we remind ourselves to stay consistent with our vision of developing entertainment with well-crafted stories and characters that redefines the current convention.

Zach Belanger: This is going to be the biggest chapter to date in the Poppy Playtime universe by far. Players can expect more challenges in mini games, more characters that can either help or hinder their progress, and more scary moments that define the Poppy universe.

Seth Belanger: Deep Sleep is the largest chapter of the anthology. Players will instantly notice how our visual look and style in the Poppy universe keeps evolving. All of the environments are bigger, more polished, and more cinematic. We are continuing to perfect our craft, and I believe it will show in the finished product.

Seth Belanger: All I can say is that there are definitely going to be some twists that will evoke an emotional response from the players. But the exciting thing is that the emotional response may be different for each player. Some may laugh, some may be frightened, some may cry. Who knows? But that’s the fun part of this story.

