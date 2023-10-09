SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Wheel Of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins underlines the importance of a seemingly small moment between Elayne and Rand.

But while discussing Wheel of Time's season 2 finale in an interview with Collider, Judkins didn't hesitate to highlight the importance of the Elayne and Rand interaction when asked. Judkins makes reference to The Little Mermaid, naming Rand as "Prince Eric.

It’s a very brief moment, but Rand and Elayne, I call it The Little Mermaid moment. He’s bleeding out, clearly, dying…And then there’s this beautiful face. It feels like sowing the seeds of that relationship and what it’s going to come to mean. headtopics.com

JUDKINS: We really wanted to flag for the audience that this is a relationship to pay attention to. So having her heal him of this wound that can’t be healed is a way to cement right away for the audience, “These two have a connection to each other, and I’m paying attention to what’s going on with the two of them.

The Wheel Of Time Adaptation Is Smartly Building An Important Relationship The Wheel of Time is already confirmed at Prime Video, delivering a strong performance on Nielsen's streaming charts that suggests the adaptation could stick around for a few more seasons to come. headtopics.com

In the Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson books, Rand and Elayne have several big moments that could provide the streaming hit with a lot of ammunition.

The scene could well be a teaser of what's ahead in The Wheel of Time season 3 and beyond. Rand looks at Elayne, and the way he looks at her, the way the shot lingers, points to an importance that will pay off later. Thankfully, with the show already renewed, and its future looking fairly secure, the couple has now officially taken a fleeting but immense first step. headtopics.com

