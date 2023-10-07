The Talos Principle II is the sequel to 2014’s The Talos Principle, by developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital. Those familiar with the first game know it primarily centered around interesting puzzles and sci-fi storylines.

Authentic & New The Talos Principle II is filled with mind-bending puzzles and the same familiar sci-fi feel of its predecessor, but it does manage to create an air of newness while remaining faithful to what made the first game so enjoyable.

Reaching For The Stars In addition to the interesting new story, there are plenty of fun things to discover and enjoy. While exploring the new human utopia of New Jerusalem, players may discover a monument dedicated to the Progenitor’s love of cats where there are several real cats featured, including one affectionately named Stanley Biscuits. headtopics.com

Potential With The Proper Polishing The visual aspects of The Talos Principle II are quite impressive. However, when it comes to actual performance, there is quite a bit of polishing necessary to be done before the actual full release.

Finally, some of the interesting features in The Talos Principle II can feel pointless at times. One example is QR codes that are scattered around that players may view and scan with their actual phones. Upon doing so, the notes app on the phone will open and display a specific quote. headtopics.com

