Alan Ritchson had the perfect argument on why Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) and Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) must return to Reacher. Playing the titular role of Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher, Ritcson's Jack Reacher is the only character that is guaranteed to appear in every season of the series.

Since Reacher will tackle one book per season, Jack will be starting a new mission in a new location at the start of the year. Season 1 is based on the debut installment of the series, Killing Floor. Amazon Prime Video's project is skipping several installments for its next outing, adapting book 11 of the series — Bad Luck and Trouble. This means that the characters with whom Jack formed a bond in the freshman outing of the show will not be back for its next storytelling chapter.

Alan Ritchson Is Right: It'd Be Too Big A Shame To Not See Roscoe & Finlay Again In 2022, Ritchson addressed the idea of doing an anthology-type structure for Reacher in an interview with Collider, and while he admitted that there are upsides to the format, he admitted the biggest issue with it — not being able to bring back the people he had worked with in season 1, particularly Fitzgerald and Malcolm. headtopics.com

So, it’s rather tragic that there’s a chance that I may not see some of them again. They set the bar so high that we’d be remiss not to see them show again. So, I hope we do. I don’t know how that’ll play out, but that would be one area that we deviate from the books a little bit, I think, to the benefit of audiences, if you see them pop up more

Ritchson's comment actually mirrors the sentiments coming into Reacher season 2. Both Roscoe and Finlay were great characters on their own, and that made them great allies to Jack. They had significantly different dynamics with the show's titular character, but both of them elevated him positively. So while the official new cast for Reacher season 2 looks intriguing, it has big shoes to fill, adding pressure for the show to follow up its next outing. headtopics.com

