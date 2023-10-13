Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Baldur's Gate 3 may be a long experience, but developer Larian Studios found some smart ways to make it engaging across the full course of its runtime.

Many of the best features of Baldur's Gate 3 are the results of long-running evolution in other titles. The game builds on Bioware's original Baldur's Gate games as well as the Divinity: Original Sin titles from Larian Studios, taking some of the most interesting ideas of these experiences and refining them in new ways.

Baldur's Gate 3 Acts Like A Great D&D DM The division between Baldur's Gate 3 and many other RPGs on the market exists on a similar axis to the split between a fairly rote game of Dungeons & Dragons and a more memorable tabletop roleplaying experience. headtopics.com

Expecting every RPG to take on the scope and ambition of Baldur's Gate 3 isn't particularly viable, but it does provide an excellent benchmark for design philosophies that could improve other titles. Any game with an excess of filler quests and repetitive activities could benefit from trimming them down, even if the alternative is only a minor increase in distinct narrative design.

