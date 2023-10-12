Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of the most appealing things about Marvel’s Loki is that they can be whatever they choose to be, and a new cosplay is celebrating Loki’s classic Lady Loki form.

@jamiebearfancypants has made a spectacular cosplay of Lady Loki. Adapting Olivier Coipel’s iconic design, Jamie’s look is regal and sinister in equal measure. The look includes Loki’s Norse-inspired layered dress and the long horns that harken back to the original 1960s Jack Kirby Loki design, as well as the fur coat that sets Coipel’s design apart from previous Lokis. Jamie also credits @alexvalderanafotos and @hunters_den_props for their help photographing the cosplay.

Marvel Comics' Lady Loki Could Help Expand the MCU While Loki has been described as gender-fluid in the MCU, there hasn't been an explicit focus on what their gender means to them outside the regular Loki and Sylvie's obvious differences and mutual attraction.

Loki’s genderfluidity has intersected with their comic stories in fascinating ways. In Loki: Agent of Asgard #13 by Al Ewing, Lee Garbett, Antonio Fabela, and Clayton Cowles, Loki becomes the God of Stories, rewriting their own destiny. Thematically, this new role is similar to Loki’s genderfluidity.

