Quick Links Galvanic Games’ Wizard With A Gun is a relaxing and breezy collectathon to pad out these colder months, mixing casual crafty survival with isometric action and exploration. Dig any deeper into its composite parts, though, and its gameplay limitations and weird structure become more apparent, in spite of an adorably animated presentation and style.

Nonstop Craft-and-Crate Gameplay The start of the game sees players as “gunmancers” trying to survive in the Shatter, a devastated world which has already seen its end by the intro.

Other craftable structures are more impactful, like upgrade stations for various development trees related to elemental ammo affinities, forges to refine raw materials, and storage containers…oh, so many storage containers. The deeper into the game a player ventures, the vaster storage capacities required, and entire individuated research trees are devoted to bespoke resources that themselves require layers of manufacture, none of which can be collectively assembled or streamlined in any way. headtopics.com

It's a feedback loop which would be smoothed out further if the action gameplay was continually rewarded by better ammo and weapon upgrades, but the combat here is unfortunately staid throughout. Enemies predictably respond to higher-level bullets and particular elemental affinities, so a level-15 enemy will hardly be scratched by level 9 bullets.

There are a total of four types of primary guns in the game – pistol, rifle, shotgun, and SMG – with very slight stat upgrades for shinier guns found or purchased in later biomes. There are no “special” guns to obtain with varied buffs or unexpected qualities, which leaves Wizard With A Gun’s armory conspicuously boring. Bullets range from predictable elements to stranger fare, prompting a stasis status effect or calling up an OP lightning bolt. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Maine lacks key gun control regulations, according to gun safety advocatesMaine, where 18 people were killed during a mass shooting on Wednesday, does not have a “red flag” law that allows a judge to temporarily restrict a… Read more ⮕

New House Speaker Mike Johnson Urges “Prayer” in Response to Mass ShootingJohnson “puts the gun lobby ahead of public safety every time,' one gun reform group noted. Read more ⮕

'This Is Unacceptable': At Least 22 Reported Dead, Dozens Wounded in Maine Mass Shooting'This is unacceptable,' said the gun control advocacy group Giffords in response to the massacre. 'Our country is being held hostage by a gun lobby that makes record profits off record gun sales & gun violence. Read more ⮕

Jacksonville mother shot when son, father wrestle over gunThe father and son were wrestling with a firearm when it discharged and hit the mother, who was standing nearby. Read more ⮕

Shannon Watts Criticizes Lack of Gun Control in Maine Before Suspect Apprehended, Facts KnownSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Westside Initiative aims to reduce gun violence among teens through mentorshipCalvin Baez hopes to be a positive force in the community. He founded the Westside Initiative last fall. Read more ⮕