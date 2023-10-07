Quirky NLDS schedule could be a benefit for Dodgers bullpen

Three days off during a five-game series seems a bit excessive in a sport where teams play six and often seven days a week over the course of a grueling six-month regular season.

I know they’ve got to deal with college football and pro football on Sunday. So whatever they do, we stand by.” The usually rotation-rich Dodgers entered this postseason with a patchwork starting staff. Veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who is limited by a shoulder injury to about five innings, started Game 1, and rookie right-hander Bobby Miller will make his first playoff start in Game 2.

Read more:

latimes »

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in NLDS Game 1The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

You won't believe how cheap Dodgers-Diamondbacks NLDS tickets areLA took 8 of 13 from AZ in the regular season.

Dodgers NLDS 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Series vs. DiamondbacksThe series will kick off on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in NLDS: How to watch, start times and betting linesEverything you need to know about the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, including start times.

2023 NLDS odds, picks: Phillies, Dodgers to move onAfter a couple of days off, the National League Divisional Series kicks off Saturday evening when the Phillies visit the Braves in Atlanta.

Diamondbacks Face Embarrassing Scheduling Snafu, Forced to Cancel Concert to Face Dodgers in NLDSThe Diamondbacks organization might not have planned for being where they're at in October.