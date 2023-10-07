Quinnen Williams noticing older brother Quincy's strong start for Jets: 'Super'

Quincy Williams met linebacker Ray Lewis at Topgolf around a recent Super Bowl and “almost passed out with joy.”The ones who made the key plays.

It took time to reach that point — and a fresh start with the Jets that began in 2021 after two seasons with the Jaguars — but Quincy Williams, now a Jets linebacker and teammate of his younger brother, has inched closer to that point by recording 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and four passes defended through the first four weeks this season.

So far, Quinnen said, he has noticed a blend of strong hits that force negative yards and sideline-to-sideline coverage — traits comparable to the 49ers’ Fred Warner (a “missile”) and Dre Greenlaw, the Bills’ Matt Milano and the Jets’ C.J. Mosley. headtopics.com

“Having Quincy up there with those great names is amazing for him for sure,” Quinnen said, “but it’s amazing to see as his brother, as his teammate that everything is coming to fruition that he wished for and hoped for and worked his butt off to get.

Then Jacksonville general manager David Caldwell’s decision “came with some questions,” Saleh said Friday, and those only continued when Quincy started eight games his rookie season and then was released prior to the 2021 campaign. headtopics.com

Saleh called Quinnen to gauge his thoughts about the Jets potentially signing his brother. Quinnen supported it as long as the signing helped the Jets improve. If the signing didn’t make them better, then they shouldn’t do it, he recalled telling Saleh.

Quincy started 13 games for the Jets in 2021 and then another 15 last year. Saleh thought his system was the right fit for Quincy, and after working with linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg, Quincy’s performance started to pay dividends. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Jets' Jeff Ulbrich lauds Quincy Williams: 'Not a better backer in the NFL right now'In four games, Williams has a team-high 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and four passes defensed.

Sweden pledges more military aid to Ukraine, considers fighter jetsSweden will send Ukraine a new military support package worth 2.2 billion crowns ($199 million) - consisting mainly of artillery ammunition - and is looking into sending fighter jets, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

Jets 'want to go fight for' Nathaniel Hackett ahead of Broncos brawlThe Jets should want to win this one for their new offensive coordinator as well, the man whose reputation was disparaged by Sean Payton.

Jets’ Zach Wilson has perfect opportunity vs. Broncos to prove he’s changed | He better capitalizeGet the latest New York Jets news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Britney Spears jets to private island as estranged dad Jamie remains hospitalizedThe “Crossroads” star flew private to the exclusive Bardo resort in French Polynesia seemingly to escape the drama in her personal life.

Former MVP QB, who hasn’t played since 2021, names price to play for JetsGet the latest New York Jets news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.