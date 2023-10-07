Quinnen Williams noticing older brother Quincy's strong start for Jets: 'Super'

Quincy Williams met linebacker Ray Lewis at Topgolf around a recent Super Bowl and “almost passed out with joy.”The ones who made the key plays.
It took time to reach that point — and a fresh start with the Jets that began in 2021 after two seasons with the Jaguars — but Quincy Williams, now a Jets linebacker and teammate of his younger brother, has inched closer to that point by recording 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and four passes defended through the first four weeks this season.
So far, Quinnen said, he has noticed a blend of strong hits that force negative yards and sideline-to-sideline coverage — traits comparable to the 49ers' Fred Warner (a "missile") and Dre Greenlaw, the Bills' Matt Milano and the Jets' C.J. Mosley.
“Having Quincy up there with those great names is amazing for him for sure,” Quinnen said, “but it’s amazing to see as his brother, as his teammate that everything is coming to fruition that he wished for and hoped for and worked his butt off to get.
Then Jacksonville general manager David Caldwell's decision "came with some questions," Saleh said Friday, and those only continued when Quincy started eight games his rookie season and then was released prior to the 2021 campaign.
Saleh called Quinnen to gauge his thoughts about the Jets potentially signing his brother. Quinnen supported it as long as the signing helped the Jets improve. If the signing didn't make them better, then they shouldn't do it, he recalled telling Saleh.
Quincy started 13 games for the Jets in 2021 and then another 15 last year. Saleh thought his system was the right fit for Quincy, and after working with linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg, Quincy's performance started to pay dividends.