Quin Snyder Says he is not Surprised in the Slightest at Jalen Brunson’s success with the Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks are going to be facing the New York Knicks in their home opener tonight and Atlanta is going to be looking to bounce back from their opening night loss to the Hornets and get a win at home.

Before the game, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder met with the media to talk about tonight's matchup with the Knicks and more specifically, about Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. Snyder, who coached against Brunson when Brunson played for the Dallas Mavericks, gave a glowing review of the Knicks point guard and said that his success does not surprise him one bit:

"Not in the slightest. Beginning when he was in college, the command that he had of the game, his understanding is unique, and his ability to play with his feet on the floor. The way that he changes his speed and his strengths on the floor. That series (When the Jazz faced the Dallas Mavericks), he was the best player on the floor when Luka (Doncic) was out and sometimes he was the best player on the floor when Luka was in and that is just a credit to him. headtopics.com

Quin Snyder complemented Jalen Brunson before the Hawks faced the KnicksNell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports After leaving the Dallas Mavericks and signing with the New York Knicks, Brunson became a star player last year and got the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He raised his scoring average to 24 points per game and averaged six assists as well. After steadily growing in his first four seasons with the Mavs, Brunson stepped up last season and became the playmaker that the Knicks desperately needed.

The Hawks and Knicks split the regular season series 2-2 last season, with the Hawks securing a victory in Madison Square Garden on 11/2, 112-99, and a 139-124 win on 1/20 in State Farm Arena (Per Hawks PR). headtopics.com

