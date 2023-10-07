The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The Dynamo snapped the Rapids’ nine-match unbeaten streak in the series with the win. It was the second time this season Houston had a four-goal first half. Quiñónes picked up his third goal of the season three minutes into the match for Houston (13-11-9) with assists from Griffin Dorsey and defender Erik Sviatchenko. Amine Bassi took passes from Corey Baird and Adalberto Carrasquilla and scored his 10th goal of the campaign for a 2-0 lead.

Quiñónes stretched the Dynamo lead to 3-0 in the 28th minute on Héctor Herrera’s 15th assist this season. Herrara trails Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada for the league league by two helpers. Carrasquilla picked up a second assist in the 41st minute on Baird’s eighth netter this season for a 4-0 lead at the half.MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Manchester City in Premier League. headtopics.com

Jose Artur completed the scoring with his second goal of the season, using assists from Bassi and Quiñónes in the 84th minute.The Dynamo have posted 11 victories at home this season, one off the club record set in 2017.

Houston has allowed only 36 goals this season with one match to play in the regular season. The club record in any 34-match season is 41. Colorado travels to play FC Dallas on Saturday. Houston returns to action on Oct. 21 when it travels to play the Portland Timbers. headtopics.com

