Questions Remain on San Antonio's Reproductive Justice Fund

It’s been months since the City of San Antonio approved what’s called the Reproductive Justice Fund . But there are still a lot of questions like how the money would be spent and whether is it even allowed under state law . According to the city of San Antonio , they've already spent over $135,000 defending itself against anti-abortion groups in a lawsuit. Some councilmembers say the lawsuits may multiply if the council moves forward in distributing money from the Reproductive Justice Fund .
According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, more than 26,000 rape-related pregnancies took place during the 16 months after Texas outlawed almost all abortions. I think when the state took it upon themselves women are excluded from care that we have to step in as a city we have to do our jobs in protecting our community," says District 6 San Antonio City Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda. Councilwoman Havrda along with some of her council colleagues say it’s a woman’s right to choose how to handle a pregnancy. They've made it clear they don’t want a woman in Texas to receive an abortion but sometimes it's medically necessary,” says Councilwoman Havrda. Today’s council session was to discuss what to do with the half a million dollars council members approved last September for the Reproductive Justice Fund
