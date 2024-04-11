Queer Trivia Celebrates Second Anniversary in Austin

Queer Trivia , organized by the Little Gay Shop and hosted by Aira Juliet , is celebrating its second anniversary this month. The event, which is Austin 's only queer-focused trivia night , takes place on Thursday, April 18. The idea for the event came from a desire to create more individual events for the shop, and the decision to make it queer-focused was based on the lack of such events in the past. Aira Juliet was chosen as the host due to her entertaining and inclusive nature.
Each month, Galicz and Juliet come up with different themes for the trivia night, ranging from 90s Night to Women's History Month
