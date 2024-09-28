Queens Strip Reopens for Business After Police Raid

A long commercial strip in Queens , New York City, has become such a hotbed for open-air prostitution that when police raid ed a brothel there last week, the same cathouse was open for business again within 24 hours, an astonishing Fox News Digital video shows. Fox News Digital visited the seedy strip of Roosevelt Avenue in Queens – part of which encompasses Democratic Squad Member Rep.

NEW YORK CITY STREET LINED WITH ALLEGED PROSTITUTES SOLICITING SEX Known to locals as the 'Avenue of the Sweethearts,' residents say the prostitution situation reminds them of the red-light district streets of Bangkok. Additionally, illegal vendors also overrun the sidewalks cooking hot food or selling used clothes 'third world' conditions. On one block along Roosevelt Avenue, Fox News Digital cameras recorded a line of no less than 19 alleged sex workers on the sidewalk.

Curtis Sliwa, local activist blast rampant prostitution on NYC streets, AOC’s district The raid was well publicized, with embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams and local Democratic City Council member Francisco Moya present. However, the Queens District Attorney's Office confirmed that no arrests were made, saying it was strictly carried out to serve court closure orders of nuisance abatement over which the NYPD has jurisdiction.

