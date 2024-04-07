Queen of Tears Tops Good Data Corporation's Weekly TV Drama Buzz List

For the fourth week in a row, “Queen of Tears” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation ’s weekly list of the TV dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles , blog posts , online communities , videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Queen Of Tears TV Drama Buzz Good Data Corporation Rankings Data News Articles Blog Posts Online Communities Videos Social Media

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



soompi / 🏆 574. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Queen Of Tears” Tops Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 3rd Week In A RowOnce again, tvN’s “Queen of Tears” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors! For the third consecutive week, “Queen of Tears” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the TV dramas that generated the most buzz.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

“Queen Of Tears” Production Company Clarifies Rumors About Kim Soo Hyun’s Pay RateHan Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon participated in a lovely couple pictorial for Luxury Magazine! On March 26, both Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon delighted fans by sharing adorable snapshots from their collaborative photo shoot with the renowned French luxury jewelry and watch brand Fred.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

“Queen Of Tears,” “Hide,” And “Beauty And Mr. Romantic” All Rise To Their Highest Ratings YetENA's 'The Midnight Studio' has shared a special new poster! “The Midnight Studio” is a drama about a professional photo studio that exists only for the deceased.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Ji Won Enjoy A Second Honeymoon In “Queen Of Tears”Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Ji Won Enjoy A Second Honeymoon In “Queen Of Tears”

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim Soo Hyun Tenderly Takes Care Of Kim Ji Won In “Queen Of Tears”Kim Soo Hyun Tenderly Takes Care Of Kim Ji Won In “Queen Of Tears”

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim Soo Hyun Is Driven Mad With Jealousy By Park Sung Hoon In “Queen Of Tears”Kim Soo Hyun Is Driven Mad With Jealousy By Park Sung Hoon In “Queen Of Tears”

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »