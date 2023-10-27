Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT To many, Queen Elizabeth II was the towering figure at the center of Netflix's The Crown, but to those who knew her best, she was simply Lilibet. Developed for Netflix by Peter Morgan and debuting in 2016, The Crown chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her days before assuming the throne all the way up to modern times.
Over the course of six seasons, and nearly a decade on the air, The Crown has grown and changed as the story progresses through the decades. While the actors that play Queen Elizabeth have changed, the character has remained resolute and stalwart. At times, the series is very much about what went on around the Queen, and less about her inner mind, but Elizabeth's influence is essentially the driving force behind The Crown.
The nickname was used sparingly in The Crown, though it was resurrected as part of a famous quote that is lifted from real life. As mentioned by Vogue, King George VI (Elizabeth's father) really did say "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy" when referring to his daughters, and it said a lot about his relationship with them. Elizabeth was always somewhat more practical than her sister, though her flowery nickname was in direct opposition to her stern seriousness.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Named Their Daughter Lilibet Diana While The Crown explores the timeline of the Royal Family during Queen Elizabeth II's reign using drama and TV intrigue, it is important to remember that the characters are still real people. Despite all the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple still took time to honor their Royal roots, albeit in a characteristically unconventional way.
It is tradition for members of the Royal Family to name their offspring after relatives and ancestors, but Harry and Meghan went about it differently by being the first to touch upon a nickname. Lilibet was such a personal nickname for Queen Elizabeth, and though some thought it crass to use the name, it showed the human side of the Royals not seen in The Crown.