Queen Elizabeth I's only surviving dress is on display in London, plus other royal attire and treasures

, theatrical costumes, military attire, ecclesiastical artifacts, plus modern jewelry, silversmithing and embroidery all feature in the new exhibit, including the 16th century Bacton Altar Cloth, believed to be the only surviving dress worn by Queen...
Other exhibits include a robe worn by David Tennant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of"Richard II." A glove that Queen Elizabeth II wore at her 1953 coronation is now on display at a London art gallery until Nov. 12, 2023.Queen Mary's coronation dress – adorned with gold and silver silk thread – from 1911, plus the crown and gold robe worn by Dame Helen Mirren when she played Cleopatra, are also featured, along with costumes worn by Claire Foy and Matt Smith in the(King George V and Queen Mary were crowned king and queen of the United Kingdom and the British Empire on June 22, 1911.)
Curated by Dr. Karen Watts of the Royal Armories, the new exhibition is in honor of the 400th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers, SWNS reported.
Other exhibits include a robe worn by David Tennant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of"Richard II."
"This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages."
Curated by Dr. Karen Watts of the Royal Armories, the new exhibition is in honor of the 400th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers, SWNS reported.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II BY THE NUMBERS: HER HATS, ANIMALS AND WEDDING TO PRINCE PHILIPSaid Munsur Ali, chair of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee,"With such aon display, this new exhibition promises to provide a feast for the senses," said the same source.
The 16th century Bacton Altar Cloth is believed to be part of the only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I.He also said,"I am sure that the show will prove very popular, in particular, with costume designers, fashion and military historians,
and lovers of jewelry, who will find it very hard to resist the invitation to see this remarkable collection."
He added,"We are proud to host the exhibition as part of our Destination City program."
Queen Mary's coronation gown is one of the items in a new exhibition,"Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire," at Guildhall Art Gallery in London.