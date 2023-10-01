Queen Elizabeth I's only surviving dress is on display in London, plus other royal attire and treasures

, theatrical costumes, military attire, ecclesiastical artifacts, plus modern jewelry, silversmithing and embroidery all feature in the new exhibit, including the 16th century Bacton Altar Cloth, believed to be the only surviving dress worn by Queen...

Other exhibits include a robe worn by David Tennant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of"Richard II." A glove that Queen Elizabeth II wore at her 1953 coronation is now on display at a London art gallery until Nov. 12, 2023.Queen Mary's coronation dress – adorned with gold and silver silk thread – from 1911, plus the crown and gold robe worn by Dame Helen Mirren when she played Cleopatra, are also featured, along with costumes worn by Claire Foy and Matt Smith in the(King George V and Queen Mary were crowned king and queen of the United Kingdom and the British Empire on June 22, 1911.)

"This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages." Curated by Dr. Karen Watts of the Royal Armories, the new exhibition is in honor of the 400th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers, SWNS reported.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Choose From More Than 200 Fried Foods at the State Fair of TexasWe hit the fair today to attempt to catalog every single fried food available. Not gonna lie: we got hot, tired and maybe ate too much. But we really did try. Here are more than 200 options.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get 200 For Your Week 5 College Football BetsSign up to DraftKings today for their can't-miss bet $5, get $200 for your Week 5 college football bets.

Jonathon Brooks runs for over 200 yards, big second half gives Longhorns dominant victory over KansasSophomore running back Jonathon Brooks rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, while the offense racked up 661 yards in the win.

200+ EV Models Expected To Hit The Market By 2026, Creating Fierce CompetitionWith the number of vehicles each automaker sells rising thanks to EVs, waning customer loyalty and stiffer competition, things are about to get tough for automakers

After lawsuit, a town elects first Black leaders in its 200-year historyFederalsburg, Md., where close to half of the population is Black, made history by electing its first Black council members in its 200-year history.

Brazosport HS crowns new homecoming queen, stands firm on uninviting former queenKayleigh Craddock was planning to come back to do the honors, but the district told her she had been uninvited because of a sash she wore during graduation.

, theatrical costumes, military attire, ecclesiastical artifacts, plus modern jewelry, silversmithing and embroidery all feature in the new exhibit, including the 16th century Bacton Altar Cloth, believed to be the only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I.

Other exhibits include a robe worn by David Tennant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of"Richard II."

A glove that Queen Elizabeth II wore at her 1953 coronation is now on display at a London art gallery until Nov. 12, 2023.Queen Mary's coronation dress – adorned with gold and silver silk thread – from 1911, plus the crown and gold robe worn by Dame Helen Mirren when she played Cleopatra, are also featured, along with costumes worn by Claire Foy and Matt Smith in the(King George V and Queen Mary were crowned king and queen of the United Kingdom and the British Empire on June 22, 1911.)

"This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages."

Curated by Dr. Karen Watts of the Royal Armories, the new exhibition is in honor of the 400th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers, SWNS reported.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II BY THE NUMBERS: HER HATS, ANIMALS AND WEDDING TO PRINCE PHILIPSaid Munsur Ali, chair of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee,"With such aon display, this new exhibition promises to provide a feast for the senses," said the same source.

The 16th century Bacton Altar Cloth is believed to be part of the only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I.He also said,"I am sure that the show will prove very popular, in particular, with costume designers, fashion and military historians,

and lovers of jewelry, who will find it very hard to resist the invitation to see this remarkable collection."

He added,"We are proud to host the exhibition as part of our Destination City program."

Queen Mary's coronation gown is one of the items in a new exhibition,"Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire," at Guildhall Art Gallery in London.