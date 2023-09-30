Quarterfinal chase at the Rugby World Cup: Fiji on the brink, Scotland and Argentina still alive

Scotland’s Darcy Graham races clear of Romania’s Marius Simionescu to scores his side’s third try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Romania at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, outside Lille, France, Saturday,...
Scotland’s Darcy Graham races clear of Romania’s Marius Simionescu to scores his side’s third try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Romania at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, outside Lille, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)Fiji’s Ilaisa Droasese is tackled by Georgia’s Davit Niniashvili during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Georgia at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)Fiji’s Eroni Mawi, left, and Georgia’s Davit Niniashvili, challenge for the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Georgia at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)Fiji’s Levani Botia, center right, celebrates with teammates at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Georgia at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro runs to score a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Argentina and Chile at the Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)Argentina’s Matias Alemanno pumps his fist at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Argentina and Chile at the Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Argentina defeated Chile 59-5. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)Argentina’s Juan Martin Gonzalez, right, carries the ball as Chile’s Raimundo Martinez attempts a tackle during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Argentina and Chile at the Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)Scotland’s Darcy Graham scores his side’s third try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Romania at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, outside Lille, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)Scotland players react after the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Romania at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, outside Lille, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Scotland won the match 84-0. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)Scotland’s Darcy Graham races clear of Romania’s Marius Simionescu to scores his side’s third try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Romania at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, outside Lille, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)Scotland’s Darcy Graham races clear of Romania’s Marius Simionescu to scores his side’s third try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Romania at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, outside Lille, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)