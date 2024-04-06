Quantum Leap Star Raymond Lee Thanks Fans After Show's Cancellation

Shortly after the news hit that NBC would not be bringing back Raymond Lee , Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park & Nanrisa Lee-starring Quantum Leap for a third season, series lead Lee took to social media to express how much they appreciate and are proud of the two seasons they were able to offer viewers. 'Just wanted to say a thank you to our QL fans and those who've tuned in. Your support was felt and always warmly received.

You all have made it the ride of a lifetime,' Lee wrote. 'We're so proud of the show we made and more proud of the stories we got to tell. And selfishly, for me, I got to make some really awesome friends along the way. If and when another group gets a hold of the accelerator and its capabilities, may they find us floating in time, still striving to put right what once went wrong.' 'Judgment Day' Episode 118 — Pictured: (l-r) Raymond Lee as D

