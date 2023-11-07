Qualification Requirements for Third Debate

To have qualified for the third debate, candidates needed at least 4% support in two national polls or 4% in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. All the polls used for qualification must have been approved by the RNC. The White House hopefuls also needed at least 70,000 unique donors, with at least 200 of those coming from 20 states or territories.
Additionally, they had to sign an RNC pledge promising to support the party’s eventual nominee. The escalating qualification markers have become increasingly difficult for candidates to satisfy. One candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence, suspended his campaign last month, avoiding the ignominy of failing to qualify., which will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. The RNC also selected Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition as partners for the debate.Early on, the Florida governor was seen as the top rival for Donald Trump, finishing a distant second to the current GOP front-runner in both early-voting state and national polls but raising an impressive amount of mone
United States Headlines
