Qualcomm Reportedly Considers Acquisition of Intel

, if it turns out to be true, has the potential to potentially lead to some changes in the smartphone supply chain. According to the report, fabless chip designer Qualcomm is said to be interested in acquiring Intel and approached the company about a deal. With a market value of over $93 billion, an acquisition by Qualcomm will certainly go over the $100 billion mark. Qualcomm might have to have some of Intel 's assets already sold in order to afford this deal.

At one time, Intel was the most valuable chipmaker in the world. On Friday, following the release of the WSJ report that mentioned Qualcomm's interest in Intel, the latter's stock popped just before the 4 pm EDT close to finish the week at $21.84, up 70 cents or 3.31% for the day. Qualcomm's shares did the opposite of Intel's as it collapsed just before the close falling $5 or 2.87% to $168.92.

Qualcomm was in talks with Intel to have the company build some of its chips but Qualcomm decided to drop this for now and Intel hasn't been able to generate enough business to throw more money at the project. Qualcomm sells Snapdragon application processor chips that help smartphones handle and complete tasks. Its modem chips help connect smartphones to the internet.

Some have suggested dividing the company into two parts with one company focusing on chip design and the other chip manufacturing. But this might not be possible immediately since Intel's manufacturing unit is losing money and outside of building chips for Intel itself, the company has not been able to generate a steady stream of customers for its foundry operation.

Qualcomm Intel Acquisition Smartphone Chipmaker

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qualcomm Reportedly Considers Acquiring Intel in $100 Billion+ DealAccording to a Wall Street Journal report, Qualcomm is reportedly interested in acquiring Intel in a deal valued at over $100 billion. The potential acquisition could significantly impact the smartphone supply chain and see Qualcomm expand its offerings beyond mobile devices.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Qualcomm Reportedly Approached Intel About a TakeoverAccording to sources, Qualcomm recently approached Intel about a potential acquisition. The terms of any such deal remain unclear, and it is unknown whether Intel has engaged in discussions with Qualcomm. A merger of this magnitude would be one of the largest in the technology sector.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Qualcomm reportedly approached struggling rival Intel about a takeoverIntel shares have plummeted in recent months as it cut jobs, suspended its dividend and faced a high-profile board member resignation.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Qualcomm Reportedly Approaches Intel About TakeoverQualcomm has reportedly approached Intel about a possible takeover, according to a person familiar with the matter. The terms of a potential deal are unclear, and it's unknown whether Intel has engaged in discussions. Shares of both companies reacted to the news.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Qualcomm Reportedly Approaches Intel About Potential AcquisitionChipmaker Qualcomm has reportedly reached out to its rival Intel about the possibility of acquiring the struggling tech giant, according to sources familiar with the matter. While no official offer has been made, the potential deal faces significant hurdles, including regulatory scrutiny and the complexities of Intel's foundry business.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Qualcomm Reportedly Approached Intel About a Potential AcquisitionIntel is facing challenges with market share losses and a struggling chip manufacturing unit. Reports suggest that Qualcomm has approached Intel about a possible acquisition, though both companies have declined to comment.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »