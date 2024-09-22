Qualcomm Reportedly Considers Acquisition of Intel

, if it turns out to be true, has the potential to potentially lead to some changes in the smartphone supply chain. According to the report, fabless chip designer Qualcomm is said to be interested in acquiring Intel and approached the company about a deal. With a market value of over $93 billion, an acquisition by Qualcomm will certainly go over the $100 billion mark. Qualcomm might have to have some of Intel 's assets already sold in order to afford this deal.
At one time, Intel was the most valuable chipmaker in the world. On Friday, following the release of the WSJ report that mentioned Qualcomm's interest in Intel, the latter's stock popped just before the 4 pm EDT close to finish the week at $21.84, up 70 cents or 3.31% for the day. Qualcomm's shares did the opposite of Intel's as it collapsed just before the close falling $5 or 2.87% to $168.92.
Qualcomm was in talks with Intel to have the company build some of its chips but Qualcomm decided to drop this for now and Intel hasn't been able to generate enough business to throw more money at the project. Qualcomm sells Snapdragon application processor chips that help smartphones handle and complete tasks. Its modem chips help connect smartphones to the internet.
Some have suggested dividing the company into two parts with one company focusing on chip design and the other chip manufacturing. But this might not be possible immediately since Intel's manufacturing unit is losing money and outside of building chips for Intel itself, the company has not been able to generate a steady stream of customers for its foundry operation.
