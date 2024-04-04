Quaker Oats to Permanently Close Illinois Factory, Affecting 500 Employees

The Quaker Oats Company announced the permanent closure of its factory in Danville, Illinois, affecting around 500 employees. The closure will be effective from June 8, 2024. The company has already stopped production but will continue to pay its employees until then. The community is coming together to support those who have lost their jobs. The impact of mass layoffs on employees and their families is significant and causes anxiety in the community.

Quaker Foods, the company responsible for the 'Aunt Jemima' brand, will rename the product line and remove the image of a black woman to promote racial equality

