Quaint and Cozy Studio in Prestigious Observatory Circle Neighborhood

Welcome to this quaint and cozy studio located in the highly sought-after and prestigious Observatory Circle neighborhood in Washington, D.C.! Providing its new owner with all the essentials in an ideal location that is just seconds away from the vibrant energy of our nation’s capital. As you step into this thoughtfully designed space, natural light engulfs you, highlighting the beautiful courtyard views.

The fully equipped renovated kitchen awaits your culinary adventures, ready to encourage your culinary pursuits. Featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops with an undermount sink, full sized appliances, under cabinet lighting, and so much more! Storage is no concern with a generously sized “walk-in” closet providing ample space to organize all your prized possessions, a separate hall closet just at the unit’s entry, AND an extra storage space within the building. A standout feature of this residence is the rooftop lounge area, providing a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life





