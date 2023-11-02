Qmmunity: Season of the Homoscopes

TS Madison hosts this event celebrating Black and brown queer culture. Plus: a mini ball by House of Lepore.Día de los Muertos Bobby Pudrido and Thele Magick host a celebration of the dearly departed. Plus: pan de muerto and hot chocolate by Dorothy's ATX.Eastside spot Kitty Cohen's and farm-to-table event group the Wild Table celebrate Día de los Muertos and tribute all the queens who've paved the way.The Front Market hosts their three-weekend market featuring over 170 Texas-based women & LGBTQ makers, DJ sets by local talents, and workshops.

Share a meal, connect with QTBIPOC Austinites and allies, and celebrate the dearly departed through offerings at community altars and guest artist performances at this event hosted by allgo.The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room

Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra.The Houses Lepore and Juicy Couture combine forces for this monthly mini-ball, featuring seven categories and seven chances to serve.A night of queer DJ experimentation with a rotating roster as well as dancing. A kink & trans safe space.

Chique Fil-Atio and Mascara Rivers host Austin's longest running camp comedy drag show with Summer Clearance as co-host.Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio invite y'all across the pond for a viewing party of the fifth iteration ofBehold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great.

United States Headlines Read more: AUSTINCHRONICLE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COLLIDER: 'Invincible' Season 1 Recap — What to Remember Ahead of Season 2Looking for a quick refresher course on the major events of Invincible Season 1? You've come to the right place.

Source: Collider | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: Chicago Fire's Severide Update Spoils Big Season 11 Cliffhanger Ahead Of Season 12Amid its delay, Chicago Fire finally gets an update on Taylor Kinney's status, which effectively resolves a big cliffhanger in the season 11 finale.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: American Horror Story Season 12 Problems Prove 1 Unmade Season Should Have HappenedAmerican Horror Story season 12's plot details and premises make it all the more obvious that the show needed Angelica Ross's canceled season.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: Exclusive Ink Master Season 15 Clip Previews Opening Minutes of New SeasonComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Ink Master Season 15 clip from the new season of the tattoo competition series.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

10NEWS: Can the NBA spice up the regular season with in-season tournament?Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

WSJ: The Way You Pay to Buy or Sell a Home Is About to ChangeChanges could range from commission system tweaks to a more radical restructuring of residential real-estate industry

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕