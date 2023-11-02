Qmmunity: Season of the Homoscopes

TS Madison hosts this event celebrating Black and brown queer culture. Plus: a mini ball by House of Lepore.Día de los Muertos Bobby Pudrido and Thele Magick host a celebration of the dearly departed. Plus: pan de muerto and hot chocolate by Dorothy's ATX.Eastside spot Kitty Cohen's and farm-to-table event group the Wild Table celebrate Día de los Muertos and tribute all the queens who've paved the way.The Front Market hosts their three-weekend market featuring over 170 Texas-based women & LGBTQ makers, DJ sets by local talents, and workshops.
Share a meal, connect with QTBIPOC Austinites and allies, and celebrate the dearly departed through offerings at community altars and guest artist performances at this event hosted by allgo.The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room
Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra.The Houses Lepore and Juicy Couture combine forces for this monthly mini-ball, featuring seven categories and seven chances to serve.A night of queer DJ experimentation with a rotating roster as well as dancing. A kink & trans safe space.
Chique Fil-Atio and Mascara Rivers host Austin's longest running camp comedy drag show with Summer Clearance as co-host.Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio invite y'all across the pond for a viewing party of the fifth iteration ofBehold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great.
