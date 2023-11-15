Qatari mediators seek deal between Hamas and Israel for hostage release

Qatari mediators are seeking to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel that includes the release of around 50 civilian hostages from Gaza in exchange for a three-day ceasefire. The deal, coordinated with the U.S., would also involve the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails and an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza. Hamas has agreed to the general outlines of the deal, but Israel is still negotiating the details.

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

POLYGRAPHINFO: Explosion at Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza fuels misinformation in Hamas-Israel warPalestinian officials accused Israel of targeting the facility, while Israel blamed the blast on a wayward rocket fired by the Islamic Jihad militant group. The attribution of the explosion has become one of the most exploited misinformation topics of the Hamas - Israel war.

Source: PolygraphInfo | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Israel Claims Hamas Command Center Found Under Children's Hospital in Gaza Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that evidence of an underground Hamas command center was located underneath a children's hospital in Gaza City, including signs that the location was once used to hold hostages. The presence of a Hamas command center could threaten international support for Israel and put President Joe Biden in a difficult position.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

FOX26HOUSTON: Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel-Hamas conflict Gaza 's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel 's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the hospital is used by Hamas for military purposes, but Gaza health officials and Hamas deny this. Israel has moved in on Shifa, but Palestinians say it is too dangerous to evacuate the most vulnerable patients. Meanwhile, the hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more »

13WHAM: Thousands Flee as Israel-Hamas Clashes Reach Hospitals in GazaBattles between Israel and Hamas around hospitals forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last perceived safe places in northern Gaza , stranding critically wounded patients, newborns and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

CNNİ: Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, Gaza evacuations, Al-Shifa HospitalOperating rooms are completely out of service at Gaza 's largest hospital, where staff, patients and sheltering residents are trapped inside due to heavy fighting, according to aid agencies and health officials. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnni | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Chris Christie Visits Israel During Israel-Hamas WarFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie becomes the first Republican presidential candidate to visit Israel during the Israel - Hamas war. He visits a hospital, meets with victims and hostages' relatives, and witnesses the destruction caused by Hamas .

Source: NBCNews | Read more »