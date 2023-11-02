Qatar mediated deal between Egypt, Israel and Hamas to permit limited Gaza evacuations

Jon Alterman, senior vice president and director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News to discuss Qatar's influence in the region.

