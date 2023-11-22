Qatar: A Wealthy Emirate with Dubious Alliances

The article shines a spotlight on Qatar, an extravagantly wealthy emirate that is the Iranian regime's closest Sunni Arab ally in the Middle East. Qatar is also the leading bankroller of Hamas in Gaza. Despite offering Al Udeid Air Base for American use, Qatar funds Hamas and various Islamist movements. It operates the pro-Islamist Al Jazeera TV network and has invested heavily in American universities. The article highlights Qatar's duplicitous nature and its efforts to boost its image.





Newsweek » / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qatar open to reconsidering Hamas presence in Qatar, US official saysQatar told the U.S. it was open to reconsidering the presence of Hamas in Qatar once a crisis is resolved to secure the release of scores of hostages taken to Gaza by the Palestinian militant group, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Colleges caught between Hamas-supporting students and wealthy donorsUniversities are not in the education business. They are in the misty-eyed nostalgia business.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Elite Universities Face Donor Revolt Over Mid-East ConflictSome wealthy alums say response to Hamas attacks was final straw after years of growing disenchantment

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Elite Universities Face Donor Revolt Over Mideast ConflictSome wealthy alums say response to Hamas attacks was final straw after years of growing disenchantment

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Elite Universities Face Donor Revolt Over Mideast ConflictSome wealthy alums say response to Hamas attacks was final straw after years of growing disenchantment

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Freed hostage describes Hamas ordealThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »