Q3 earnings are here: S&P 500 heads toward year of profit declines as JPMorgan, and Delta report this week

Lots of big things have happened over first, second and third quarters of this year: persistent inflation, higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve, the return of student-loan payments, fluctuating recession anxieties, relentless prophesizing over AI and a tech-stock explosion that helped carry the S&P 500 Index SPX higher.
“They want that next big thing, and we haven’t had it,” said Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. “AI was the next big thing. That was the whole story the first half of the year. That story has changed, and now they want to see the results from it.
With JPMorgan Chase & Co and Delta Air Lines Inc. leading off the third-quarter earnings season, Wall Street will get a deeper sense of how those concerns are sitting with customers, after two years of price increases and “revenge” spending. Nike Inc. NKE, +1.38% last month said consumers were “resilient,” Woods noted. headtopics.com
Earlier this year, AI ambitions boosted stocks like Nvidia Corp. NVDA, +2.40% and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +2.47% — companies that are big enough to move the broader markets on their own. But some Wall Street analysts have started to poke around at the costs of big tech’s AI investments, and the short-term impact on profits.
“The market right now is priced for perfection, as there are elevated expectations for a bullish slowdown where the economy slows enough to bring down inflation, but not enough to trigger a recession,” he said in emailed commentary. headtopics.com
This week in earnings Beverage and snack giant PepsiCo Inc. PEP, +0.12% reports during the week, as analysts raise questions about the company’s ability to grow sales volumes — or a measure of actual food and drinks sold — and put up sales gains this year after last year’s price increases. Domino’s Pizza Inc. DPZ, -5.