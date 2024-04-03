Q&A: Where the wild bees are—and aren't—impacts food supply

Wild bees play a crucial role in pollinating crops, but their populations are declining due to habitat loss and pesticide use. A recent study found that the presence of wild bees in agricultural areas positively impacts crop yield and quality.

However, the study also revealed that wild bees are absent in many regions, leading to concerns about food supply. Efforts are needed to protect and restore wild bee habitats to ensure the sustainability of our food system.

