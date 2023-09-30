Q&A: How Calabasas coach Thomas Cassidy regained his love for baseball after witnessing terror

Calabasas baseball coach Thomas Cassidy was at the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, and has moved forward with help of counseling. Thomas Cassidy, a 30-year-old Calabasas High baseball coach, took his girlfriend to Las Vegas to enjoy country music at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the night of Oct. 1, 2017.

They were standing close to the stage, their best observation spot yet over three nights, when they decided to visit the concession stand just before singer Jason Aldean began his performance.

“We were in line to get a drink and all of a sudden you heard these loud noises,” Cassidy said. “You didn’t know if they were gunshots or firecrackers. You start looking around and seeing people going down and then realize it was gunfire.”deadliest mass shooting

by a single gunman in American history, with more than 1,000 bullets fired, 58 dead and more than 450 wounded. Weeks later, Cassidy would be having lunch with a friend and his leg wouldn’t stop twitching. Months later, he’d quit as baseball coach. He was suffering from the kind of mental health issues a soldier might experience after a firefight. headtopics.com

