Russian agents uncover alleged plot to assassinate Putin after karaoke bar brag: reportAttorney, state Sen. Jon Bramnick is the ‘Funniest Lawyer in New Jersey’and declined to rule out the possibility it could carry out weapons tests involving nuclear explosions for the first time in more than three decades.
He also told an annual gathering of analysts and journalists that Russia had almost completed work on its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system, another key element of its new generation of nuclear weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in Sochi on October 5, 2023.If such an attack was detected, he said, “such a number of our missiles – hundreds, hundreds – would appear in the air that not a single enemy would have a chance of survival”. headtopics.com
He noted that the United States had not ratified the treaty that bans nuclear tests, whereas Russia had both signed and ratified it. It would be theoretically possible for the Duma, Russia’s parliament, to revoke its ratification, he said.
But there was no need, Putin said, for Russia to rewrite its doctrine on the actual use of nuclear weapons, which says it may fire them either in response to a nuclear strike against it or in the event of a threat to the existence of the state. headtopics.com
Russia Tests Public Warning System as Putin Readies for WW3Russia tested its emergency public warning systems across the country Wednesday, blaring out sirens and interrupting some television and radio broadcasts to warn the population to stay calm.