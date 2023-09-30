Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight

Russian President Vladimir Putin has released an address marking the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions. The West has denounced both the referendum votes carried out last year and the recent ballots as a sham.

The votes were held as Russian authorities attempted to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control.A concert was held in Red Square on Friday to mark the anniversary, but Putin did not participate.

The address came after Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday it would enlist 130,000 men for compulsory military service this fall, beginning Sunday, in most regions of the country. It announced it would for the first time begin enlisting residents of the annexed territories as part of its twice-yearly military conscription campaign.

Russia says conscripts are not deployed to what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, or to serve in the annexed territories.

