Putin is expected to seek reelection in Russia, but who would run if he doesn't?

At the national level, Russia's political system is hermetic. There are no primary elections where voters can choose a candidate; political parties select their own contenders and then present them to the electorate.

However it plays out, a candidate almost certainly would come from within the current power structure, as none of the lesser parties' candidates would have wide recognition or support.Medvedev has unique experience as a Putin surrogate, becoming president in 2008 when Putin could not seek reelection because of term limits. Despite the post, he was widely regarded as secondary to Putin, who became prime minister and effectively still led the country.

Although that post was low-visibility and often seen as a sinecure, Medvedev's prominence soared last year when he abandoned his normally mild persona and became one of the most vehement defenders of the war in Ukraine, vividly denouncing the West.

As governor of the Tula region, Dyumin does not have wide public visibility, but he has been tipped for years as possible Putin successor due to his close relationship with the president, including serving as his bodyguard.

“The bear and I looked each other in the eyes. He backed off a little, I opened the door and discharged the entire clip of my pistol at his feet,” he said. If visuals matter in a Russian presidential race, Sobyanin could have the strongest portfolio of anyone. As mayor of Moscow since 2010, the Russian capital has undergone remarkable and visible changes.

