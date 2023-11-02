Putin Is Expected to Seek Reelection in Russia, but Who Would Run If he Doesn't?

At the national level, Russia's political system is hermetic. There are no primary elections where voters can choose a candidate; political parties select their own contenders and then present them to the electorate.

He submissively acceded to Putin's desire to run for a new term in 2012, serving as prime minister until 2020. He was then appointed to the new position of deputy head of the national security council.

As governor of the Tula region, Dyumin does not have wide public visibility, but he has been tipped for years as possible Putin successor due to his close relationship with the president, including serving as his bodyguard.

Dyumin was the leader of special forces of the military intelligence agency, in Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, giving him an aura of valor and success related to Ukraine, in contrast to the grim struggles and failures of the current war.

Sobyanin offended Western-leaning liberals by banning LGBTQ+ parades in the city, but tolerance of gay rights is not a winning stance in Russia. Sobyanin also has avoided the flamboyance and divisiveness of his predecessor, Yuri Luzhkov.

