Putin is expected to seek reelection in Russia, but who would run if he doesn't?

In Putin's absence, the loyalist United Russia party could put forth a candidate, although there's no fixed procedure for it to choose one. Officially, Putin ran in 2018 as an independent, a precedent adding uncertainty to how a replacement could emerge.

He submissively acceded to Putin's desire to run for a new term in 2012, serving as prime minister until 2020. He was then appointed to the new position of deputy head of the national security council.

That posture has appeal for Russian nationalists, but Medvedev could be tarnished by the perception he was too accommodating to the United States as president during the Obama administration's “reset” initiative, as well as a high-profile expose alleging corruption and garishly lavish living.

“The bear and I looked each other in the eyes. He backed off a little, I opened the door and discharged the entire clip of my pistol at his feet,” he said. New recreation areas, pedestrian zones, sports facilities and other amenities have flourished. Electric buses replaced rattling old trolleys, new commuter rail lines reduced the city's notorious traffic jams, and once-ragged parks were tidied up and enhanced.

Mishustin doesn't appear to have that ambition, however. He is a quiet technocrat, regarded as highly competent in his previous post as head of the national tax service. As prime minister, he has received approval ratings of up to 70% for supervising the administration and ministries.The parallels between Putin and Patrushev are striking.

