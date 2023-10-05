Putin claims Prigozhin's jet was downed by hand grenades blown up on board, hints at cocaine use

Russia tested next-generation nuclear weapon, ‘no enemy would have chance of survival’ in attack: PutinDrunk, unruly Russian troops sent to die on front lines in punishment squads: reportRussian President Vladimir Putin raised some eyebrows when he suggested that the occupants of Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet detonated hand grenades onboard, possibly while high on cocaine,...

“Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of those killed in the crash,” Putin claimed. “There was no external impact on the plane — this is already an established fact.” Putin did not say how a grenade could have been detonated aboard the Embraer jet — but he insinuated that some of the passengers may have been high or drunk during the fateful August 23 flight, saying that he thought investigators were wrong to have not tested the bodies of crash victims for drugs and alcohol.

Although Putin noted that the investigation into the aviation disaster was not over, he appeared to be trying to repudiate US claims that Prigozhin’s jet carrying 10 people had been shot down by a missile.Putin said he was told by Russia’s chief investigators that grenade fragments were found in the bodies of the crash victims. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Putin suggests plane of Wagner boss Prigozhin was blown up by hand grenades on boardRussian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday suggested that the plane crash which killed Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in August was caused by hand grenades detonating inside the aircraft, not by a missile attack.

Putin Says Grenade Fragments Found in Wreckage of Prigozhin’s PlaneKremlin has advanced various theories on the Wagner leader’s death, which U.S. officials say was probably an assassination

Putin Suggests New Narrative for Prigozhin Plane Crash: Cocaine and GrenadesThe Russian president said grenade fragments were found in the bodies recovered from the crash site after the Wagner mercenary leader’s plane went down in August.

Grenade fragments were found in bodies in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claimsRussian President Vladimir Putin says hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane.

Putin Suggests Wagner Leaders Possibly Got Drunk And Accidentally Blew Up Prigozhin’s PlaneI cover breaking news for Forbes. Before Forbes, I worked as a reporter for USA Today in Asheville and Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Putin Has a 'Bizarre Explanation' for Yevgeny Prigozhin's Death: ISWThe Russian president seemed to find a way to blame Prigozhin\u2014who died in a plane crash in August\u2014for his own death.