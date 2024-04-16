Putin Calls for Restraint in Middle East Amid Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined international calls for cool heads in the Middle East as tensions remain high following Iran ’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend. 'Vladimir Putin expressed hope that all sides would show reasonable restraint and prevent a new round of confrontation fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region,' the Kremlin said in a readout of a call with Iran ian President Ebrahim Raisi, according to a translation by The Moscow Times.

On Saturday night, Iran launched hundreds of drones and a mixture of cruise and ballistic missiles in retaliation for strikes against its diplomatic mission, or, as other reports claim, an adjoining Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps compound in Damascus. The strike killed seven IRGC members, including Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the senior commander of the forces since the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

