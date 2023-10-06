Putin Ally's Car Explodes in Occupied Ukraine

Vladimir Malov, a Russian official in occupied Ukraine and ally of President Vladimir Putin, was killed on Saturday after a car he was in exploded, as confirmed by other local officials.

'Later, Reuters confirmed that Malov had died, citing Russian collaborator and acting governor of the Russian-annexed Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo, who called the incident a 'terrorist attack' and implied that it had been orchestrated by Ukraine. Officials in Kyiv did not respond to the outlet's request for comment on the matter.

