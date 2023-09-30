| Put on a happy database face

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Manhunt along Highway 287 in Ellis CountyThere is a manhunt underway near Highway 287 at the Navarro-Ellis County line.

Ellis County authorities ask residents to stay inside as they search for suspectAbout 1 p.m., authorities were conducting an investigation near the area of U.S. Highway 287 and Ennis Parkway, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said in a...

Manhunt underway along U.S. 287 in Ellis CountyA manhunt is underway in Ellis County Friday afternoon.

Suspect in custody after hours-long search in Ellis County, authorities sayAbout 1 p.m., authorities were conducting an investigation near the area of U.S. Highway 287 and Ennis Parkway, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said in a...

Suspect accused of injuring officer in custody after extensive manhunt, Ellis County Sheriff's Office saysOfficials said police were initially called about a possible sexual assault in a vehicle when the suspect reportedly rammed the vehicle into an officer.