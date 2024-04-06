Purpose Bitcoin ETF Loses 20% of Bitcoin Under Management Despite Rising Demand

The Purpose Bitcoin ETF ( BTCC ) has lost 20% of its Bitcoin under management over the past three months, despite rising demand and record-high prices for the asset. The fund's holdings have mostly oscillated between 20,000 and 40,000 BTC since its launch in February 2021.

However, after BlackRock, Fidelity, and others filed to launch their own spot Bitcoin ETFs, money began to flood back into Bitcoin funds, including Purpose, on optimism that the ETFs might finally be approved.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF BTCC Bitcoin Asset Demand Prices Blackrock Fidelity Spot Bitcoin Etfs

