‘PURE HATE’: Jewish students discuss life in wake of Israel war

Jewish students in the Boston area said they're 'stunned' by anti-Israeli sentiment being shared across the country. 'I'm not scared,' said Zev, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology student who previously lived in Israel, of the environment in Massachusetts. But 'we're aware of the animosity and the pure hate that exists.

Thirty-four student organizations justified 'terrorist attacks, beheadings of children, shooting teenagers in the back while they're at a music festival.' Nearly three dozen Harvard student organizations signed onto a statement released Saturday declaring Israel 'entirely responsible' for the terror that resulted in the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Jewish-owned buildings targeted, attacked in California: hate crime investigation underwayTwo Jewish-owned buildings were targeted Monday night in Fresno and the damage is being investigated as a hate crime.

Local Jewish and Palestinian communities condemn increasing hate toward them after war eruptedLocal members of the Jewish and Palestinian communities are speaking out about hateful messages they’ve received since Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Jewish schools, community groups warn parents to monitor kids' social media amid conflict in IsraelA psychologist shares tips for how to talk to kids about the conflict.

