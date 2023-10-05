Purdue visits Iowa for key Big Ten West game;.QB Deacon Hill to make his first start for Hawkeyes

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Iowa: CB Cooper DeJean made up for lost time against Michigan State last week. He had gotten off to a slow start this season, but he had a big interception in the end zone early and a tie-breaking punt return for a touchdown late in the game.The Boilermakers won their last game at Iowa City in 2021 but haven’t won back-to-back games there since 1978-79. ...

Big Ten Roundup (Oct. 4): Taulia Tagovailoa Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the WeekThe conference’s players of the week were named from last Saturday’s round of performances, and Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, while a Minnesota running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Purdue vs Iowa Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Muted Offenses, Strong Defenses Take Center StageCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Purdue Boilermakers vs Iowa Hawkeyes. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.

Peacock will exclusively stream over 30 Big Ten men’s basketball games this season.The streamer says each Big Ten school will make “at least one appearance” during its streams. It will also offer several early-round games from the Big Ten’s Men’s Basketball Tournament. Peacock’s coverage of Big Ten basketball kicks off on November 6th at 7PM ET with a game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Princeton Tigers. Last month, Peacock began airing Big Ten football as part of a seven-year deal with the conference.

The Football Fever: TFF Analyst Jay Richardson handicapping Buckeyes & Big Ten RaceWe caught up with former NFL Defensive End and our The Football Fever Analyst Jay Richardson Monday to chat up the Buckeyes and the very hot Big Ten East race w

FSU Football Projected to Play Big Ten Team in CFP PlayoffThe Seminoles are projected to return to the West Coast this postseason.

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Ranked Second in Big Ten Preseason Poll, Cotie McMahon and Jacy Sheldon Named to Preseason All-Big Ten TeamOhio State women’s basketball is ranked second by media and third by coaches in the Big Ten preseason poll, and Cotie McMahon and Jacy Sheldon are preseason All-Big Ten honorees.